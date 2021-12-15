×
Tags: football | covid

94 Positive COVID-19 Tests Recorded Among NFL Players: Source

94 Positive COVID-19 Tests Recorded Among NFL Players: Source
(Dreamstime)

Wednesday, 15 December 2021 07:07 PM

The National Football League (NFL) recorded 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in.

The news comes as leagues across the country scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the U.S., according to a Reuters tally.

The NFL faced numerous delays last season due to the pandemic but had enjoyed relative calm this time around, as it approaches the postseason in just a few weeks.

The NFL was not the only league impacted this week, with the National Hockey League (NHL) bracing for more headaches as four different teams confirmed players and staff were in COVID-19 protocols. 

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


