Sixty-five percent of U.S. voters blame President Donald Trump for the surge in gas prices, according to a poll released Wednesday.

The Quinnipiac University poll, which surveyed 1,038 registered voters nationwide from April 9-13, found that just 23% do not blame Trump at all for the price spike.

"From regular to premium to diesel, for many, pain at the pump rhymes with Trump. Sixty-five percent of voters say, 'when filling 'er up,' the president shoulders blame for the price spike," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy.

Oil prices edged up about 1% Wednesday as ​the market focused more on Middle East supply disruptions than on comments by Trump that the war in Iran was close to ending.

Forty-five days after Iran's Revolutionary Guard declared the strait closed, effectively shutting in about 20% of global oil and LNG shipments, transit remains at only a fraction of the more than 130 daily crossings before the war, sources said.

The U.S. has enacted a blockade on shipping leaving Iranian ports that the military said has completely halted trade in and out of the country by sea.

The Quinnipiac poll also found that 38% approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president, while 55% disapprove. Additionally, 57% disapprove of the way Trump is handling the economy, while 38% approve — an all-time low across both of his terms.

On the war in Iran, 36% approve of the way Trump is handling the situation, while 58% disapprove.

Forty percent of voters support U.S. military action against Iran, while 53% oppose it — virtually unchanged from Quinnipiac University’s March 25 poll.

The war in the Middle East has intensified strains on an already fragile global fiscal situation, with higher interest rates and rising energy prices fueling calls for support from emerging markets and developing economies, the International Monetary Fund said Wednesday in its Fiscal Monitor report.