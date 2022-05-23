Former NFL Player Arrested After Reportedly Punching Airline Worker

Former NFL player Brendan Langley was arrested after reportedly getting into a fight with a United Airlines employee at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Langley was seen on video punching the employee and knocking him to the floor.

The video was posted online Sunday. Both Langley and the employee looked as if they were fighting each other. According to The Blaze, it remains unclear when the fight occurred and who instigated it and why.

TMZ was told by authorities the employee was not arrested, even though Langley claimed the employee threw the first punch. The employee has since been fired, and Langley was charged with simple assault.

Langley was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He later changed his position from cornerback to wide receiver and was released by the team before the 2019 season.

He was selected as a cornerback for the Houston Roughnecks in the 2020 XFL Draft and is now a wide receiver for the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League.