×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: dan snyder | washington | nfl | football

Report: NFL Owners 'Counting Votes' on Dan Snyder Ouster

Report: NFL Owners 'Counting Votes' on Dan Snyder Ouster
Washington Redskins owner Daniel Snyder before the game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on December 30, 2018 in Landover, Maryland. (Will Newton/Getty)

Sunday, 22 May 2022 03:17 PM

The string of negative headlines surrounding the Washington Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder is having a cumulative effect on Snyder's standing with other NFL owners, USA Today reported.

"There's growing frustration about the Washington situation and not over one issue, but over how much smoke there is," an unnamed owner told the newspaper in Saturday's report. "I think everybody's getting tired of it."

In February the NFL hired former U.S. Attorney Mary Jo White to conduct an investigation into more allegations against Snyder after the franchise had previously hired Beth Wilkinson to conduct a review of allegations of a culture of sexual harassment in the workplace.

Wilkinson's findings were never released to the public, though the NFL has announced that White will issue a public report.

Also in February, a House Oversight Committee roundtable convened where six former team employees testified about Washington's misogynistic workplace culture.

Shortly after that, multiple reports surfaced that revealed Congress was investigating whether Snyder's Washington franchise had withheld money that should have gone into league revenue sharing.

It would take 24 votes to oust Snyder, and according to a different owner, those votes are currently being assessed behind closed doors.

"If (the revenue-sharing improprieties) happened, I think that's the nail in the coffin," the second owner said. "We are counting votes."

--Field Level Media

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
The string of negative headlines surrounding the Washington Commanders and their owner Dan Snyder is having a cumulative effect on Snyder's standing with other NFL owners, USA Today reported.
dan snyder, washington, nfl, football
220
2022-17-22
Sunday, 22 May 2022 03:17 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved