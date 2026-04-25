Trump Warns GOP on SAVE America Act, Filibuster

President Donald Trump on Saturday urged Senate Republicans to pass the SAVE America Act, warning of severe political consequences if the legislation fails.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said failing to approve the measure would result in historic losses for the GOP.

"Not passing the SAVE AMERICA ACT will lead to the worst results for a political party in the HISTORY of the United States Senate. An Unrecoverable Death Wish!!!" Trump wrote.

The president also renewed his call to eliminate the Senate filibuster, arguing it stands in the way of advancing key Republican priorities.

"Likewise, the FILIBUSTER — TERMINATE IT NOW!!!" he added.

The SAVE America Act has emerged as a focal point in ongoing debates among Republicans over legislative strategy, particularly as the party weighs how to move major policy proposals through a closely divided Senate.

Current Senate rules require 60 votes to overcome a filibuster, a threshold that has historically forced bipartisan cooperation but has increasingly become a flashpoint in partisan battles over major legislation.

Trump has repeatedly pushed GOP lawmakers to take a more aggressive approach, including changing Senate rules if necessary to advance their agenda.

The latest comments come as Republicans continue internal discussions over how to navigate procedural hurdles and maintain momentum heading into upcoming legislative fights.