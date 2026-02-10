US Prosecutor Knocks Newsom's Court Victory Claim

Los Angeles' top federal prosecutor criticized Gov. Gavin Newsom after the governor claimed a favorable outcome in a federal court ruling addressing parts of a state law governing identification and mask use by law enforcement officers, the New York Post reported.

The California governor posted on X that a federal judge upheld a provision requiring officers to display identification, writing, "A federal court just upheld California's law REQUIRING federal agents to identify themselves.

"California will keep standing up for civil rights and our democracy."

The ruling came from U.S. District Judge Christina Snyder, who allowed the identification requirement to stand while blocking enforcement of the law's restriction on federal agents wearing masks.

Newsom's statement drew a response from First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli, who wrote, "That's a funny way of saying you lost." He added, "A federal judge BLOCKED your anti-masking law because it violated the Supremacy Clause."

Essayli also accused the governor of "misleading the public."

Snyder determined the masking provision improperly targeted federal officers, stating the measure "treats federal law enforcement differently than similarly situated state law enforcement officers."

The Trump administration characterized the decision as favorable.

Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote, "These federal agents are harassed, doxxed, obstructed, and attacked on a regular basis just for doing their jobs.

"We have no tolerance for it. We will continue fighting and winning in court for President Trump's law-and-order agenda — and we will ALWAYS have the backs of our great federal law enforcement officers."

Newsom signed Senate Bill 627, known as the No Secret Police Act, in September.

The measure sought to prohibit local and federal officers from concealing their identities with face coverings during official duties and to impose penalties for violations.

It was scheduled to take effect on Jan. 1, 2026.

The Department of Justice filed suit in November, arguing the law interfered with federal authority under the Constitution’s Supremacy Clause.

Following the ruling, state Sen. Scott Wiener said he plans to introduce revised legislation applying to all law enforcement agencies and intended for immediate implementation.

Wiener said an earlier version covered state officers but that "based on communications with the governor's office, we removed state police," a change the court found discriminatory.

