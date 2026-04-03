Russia Gives Iran Targeting Intel as China Boosts Tech Support, Officials Say

U.S. and European officials say Russia has provided Iran with intelligence that could help Tehran more precisely target American military assets, while analysts note that China may be supplying technology that indirectly enhances Iran’s strike capabilities, raising concern in Washington and allied capitals.

The Washington Post reported that officials familiar with classified U.S. intelligence assessments say Russia has supplied Iran with targeting information on U.S. warships, aircraft, and other military forces operating in the region, heightening alarm among defense officials.

CBS News reported that European officials have also described Russian assistance as intelligence-sharing that could improve Iran’s ability to identify and strike U.S. military positions, with analysts noting the support may include satellite imagery and other overhead data.

Rep. Jim Himes, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, did not dispute claims that Russia is assisting Iran and referenced public accounts indicating Moscow may be helping Tehran identify potential targets, signaling bipartisan concern in Washington.

Daily Sabah and Modern Diplomacy reported that China has supplied Iran with satellite navigation through its BeiDou network, advanced radar systems, and communications infrastructure, which could improve Tehran’s overall battlefield awareness, but experts emphasize there is no publicly available confirmation that China is providing real-time targeting intelligence like Russia is alleged to be supplying.

Al Jazeera reported that analysts describe a “war of signals” in which both Russia and China contribute technologies that enhance Iran’s ability to monitor the battlefield, although this broad assessment does not confirm China is sharing actionable targeting data.

The Guardian reported that European officials have assessed that Russia may be aiding Iran in selecting targets, reinforcing a consensus among Western intelligence services that the relationship between the two countries has moved beyond arms transfers into operational support.

Fortune reported that U.S. defense officials have not publicly detailed countermeasures under consideration, but the reports are likely to intensify scrutiny of force protection measures and influence policy debates in Washington over how to protect American personnel and assets in the region.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the White House and Pentagon have declined to provide specifics on the intelligence-sharing claims, but lawmakers from both parties have warned that any foreign assistance enabling Iran to more effectively target U.S. forces would mark a significant escalation with potentially far-reaching consequences.