Poll: Newsmax Is 2nd Most Watched by GOP, Now Beating CNN, ABC, NBC

Newsmax TV is the second-most watched television news channel for Republicans, beating major networks like CNN and the news networks of ABC, NBC and CBS, according to the latest poll from Fabrizio, Lee & Associates.

The respected Republican pollster found that although Fox News remains the most-watched network for GOP voters, with 48% saying they watch weekly, the newcomer Newsmax pulled a remarkable 26% of such viewers.

Among GOP voters who say they back former President Donald Trump and voted for him, Newsmax pulls even stronger, with 38% saying they watch the new network weekly.

The Fabrizio survey, completed on March 2, found an increasing number of such voters are deserting Fox, with 1 in 7 saying they no longer watch the network.

Newsmax is apparently the main home for Fox exiles, with 32% of them tuning in weekly and 20% saying they do so daily.

“No question that Fox’s loss among GOP voters are Newsmax’s and OANN’s gains,” the pollsters write. “Many GOP voters who are former Fox viewers claim they watch either Newsmax or OANN at least once a week, with none of the competing news networks coming even close.”

The pollsters add that “when compared to its overall reach into GOP voters, Newsmax’s weekly reach increases a net of 12 points among GOP Trump voters, while OANN’s reach increases a net of 10 points. Fox’s reach only increases a net of 6 point.”

The poll results confirm other surveys and Nielsen data indicating Newsmax is pulling about half of Fox’s audience in any daypart.

“Millions are tuning into Newsmax because Fox has become old, stale and inconsistent,” Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy said.

Ruddy noted that while Newsmax has made remarkable gains across cable television, it also streams for free on almost all OTT devices and platforms, including Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and dozens of others.

“We reach over 100 million homes this way, with 40 million of these homes not even connected to cable,” Ruddy said. “Newsmax owns this market.”

All GOP Voters Who Watch At Least Weekly:

48% -- Fox News

26% -- Newsmax

24% -- Fox Business

23% -- ABC News

22% -- CBS News

22% -- NBC News

19% -- OANN

13% -- CNN

11% -- CNBC

9% -- MSNBC

Fabrizio, Lee & Associates surveyed 1,264 voters from Feb. 20-March 2, with a margin of error of +/- 2.76 percentage points.