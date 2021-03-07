Newsmax TV Available on AT&T TV Ch. 349

Newsmax TV is now available on AT&T TV, one of the nation's top content providers.

Newsmax TV can be found on AT&T channel guide at Ch. 349.

Newsmax TV is offered on AT&T TV and TV Now in Choice, Xtra, Ultimate, and Premier packages.

AT&T TV is a revolutionary entertainment service that combines the benefits of live TV and sports, on-demand movies and shows, Cloud DVR, access to HBO, Netflix, and Pandora, and over 7,000+ apps on Google Play.

AT&T TV service comes with an AT&T TV device for qualified customers, a service that would otherwise cost $120. It has the power to become the entertainment hub of American households.

As Newsmax joins AT&T TV, Newsmax continues to air on Directv Ch. 349 and AT&T U-verse 1220.

To subscribe to AT&T TV and find out more – Go Here Now.

To find more systems that carry Newsmax TV – Go Here Now