NYPD: 1 Dead, 2 Hurt in Stabbing in East Village

By    |   Sunday, 23 June 2024 10:02 PM EDT

One person was killed and two were injured in a stabbing on Sunday in Manhattan’s East Village, according to New York City police.

The stabbing occurred right before 6 p.m. on Avenue A and 13th Street. A 38-year-old man was pronounced dead after being stabbed in the neck, while a 51-year old woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in the leg and a 32-year-old man is in stable condition after being stabbed in the back.

A cutting instrument was found at the scene.

A person of interest is in custody. The circumstances around the stabbing are currently unknown.

