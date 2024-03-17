×
N.Y. Reparations Panel Members Make Bold Claims

Sunday, 17 March 2024 10:19 PM EDT

Members of New York's Reparations and Racial Justice Commission, Ron Daniels and Lurie Daniel Favors, have made headlines in the New York Post with their outspoken comments on a variety of contentious issues.

Daniels, a seasoned activist with a history of political engagement, including a presidential run in 1992 with the Peace and Freedom Party, said in an October 2021 social media post, "White Folks Messed Up the Weather = Black Folks Save the Planet."

But Daniels' criticism didn't stop there. The member of the panel, whom state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie appointed, referred to Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., as "Uncle Tim," suggesting the senator's positions serve to uphold a system of white supremacy.

In addition to domestic issues, Daniels also expressed strong criticism on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, saying, "There will never be peace in Israel until the Palestinians have a home."

Favors, whom Heastie also appointed and who is the executive director of the Center for Law and Social Justice at City University of New York's Medgar Evers College, said the defund the police movement was justified.

"Police all across the country are literally proving *daily* why #DefundThePolice is necessary. I'm old enough to remember summayall claiming activists were going too far..." Favors wrote in an April 2021 social media post.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

US
Sunday, 17 March 2024 10:19 PM
