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Tags: new york city | housing | p ension | mark levine

NYC Comptroller Unveils $4 Billion Housing Investment Plan

By    |   Thursday, 16 April 2026 02:01 PM EDT

New York City Comptroller Mark Levine announced a $4 billion initiative Thursday aimed at expanding and preserving affordable housing across New York City, marking one of the largest pension-backed housing commitments in the city's history.

The plan, dubbed the NYC Housing Investment Initiative, will direct roughly $1 billion annually over the next four years toward projects designed to ease the city's deepening housing crisis. Officials said the effort focuses on closing financing gaps that have slowed housing development despite recent zoning reforms.

The initiative will fund the construction of new mixed-income and workforce housing, preserve existing affordable units, and support large-scale office-to-residential conversions.

It will also leverage city pension funds to generate returns while addressing housing shortages.

As part of the first phase, Levine will seek approval for $750 million in new investments through the Bureau of Asset Management.

The plan also includes a $500 million expansion of the Public-Private Apartment Rehabilitation program, which finances housing construction and preservation, with the Community Preservation Corporation serving as the administrator.

Additional investments are expected to support union-built affordable housing projects through the AFL-CIO Housing Investment Trust.

The initiative will more than double the pension system's housing investment exposure, which stood at $2.8 billion at the end of 2025.

City officials said past pension-backed investments have helped create or preserve nearly 200,000 housing units while meeting or exceeding return targets.

Labor and housing leaders praised the plan as a major step toward addressing affordability challenges facing city residents, particularly public-sector workers struggling to remain there.

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New York City Comptroller Mark Levine announced a $4 billion initiative Thursday aimed at expanding and preserving affordable housing across New York City, marking one of the largest pension-backed housing commitments in the city's history.
new york city, housing, p ension, mark levine
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2026-01-16
Thursday, 16 April 2026 02:01 PM
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