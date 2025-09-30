New Jersey Military Base Placed on Brief Lockdown

The lockdown at a military base in New Jersey has been lifted.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, went into lockdown Tuesday morning, Sept. 30.

"All clear," Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst wrote on social media just before noon ET. "All personnel are to resume normal operations."

The lockdown went into effect just before 11 a.m. ET, with the military base warning, "All personnel are to lockdown until further notice. All personnel outdoors should take cover."

It is unclear what prompted the lockdown.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged anyone on the base to follow the instructions of their commanders and emergency response officials.