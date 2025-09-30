WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: new jersey | lockdown | military base | phil murphy

New Jersey Military Base Placed on Brief Lockdown

By    |   Tuesday, 30 September 2025 11:57 AM EDT

The lockdown at a military base in New Jersey has been lifted.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, went into lockdown Tuesday morning, Sept. 30.

"All clear," Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst wrote on social media just before noon ET. "All personnel are to resume normal operations."

The lockdown went into effect just before 11 a.m. ET, with the military base warning, "All personnel are to lockdown until further notice. All personnel outdoors should take cover."

It is unclear what prompted the lockdown.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy urged anyone on the base to follow the instructions of their commanders and emergency response officials.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A lockdown has been lifted at a military base in New Jersey. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Burlington County, New Jersey, went into lockdown Tuesday morning, Sept. 30. "ALL CLEAR," Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst wrote on social media...
new jersey, lockdown, military base, phil murphy
104
2025-57-30
Tuesday, 30 September 2025 11:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved