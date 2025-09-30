War Sec. Hegseth to Military Brass: 'Preparing for War and Preparing to Win'

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, addressing a gathering of 800 admirals and generals at Marine Corps Base Quantico in Virginia on Tuesday, said the United States must refocus its military on planning for war and declared that the "era of the Department of Defense is over."

"From this moment forward, the only mission of the newly restored Department of War is this: warfighting, preparing for war, and preparing to win," Hegseth said. "Not because we want war. No one here wants war, but it's because we love peace. We love peace for our fellow citizens. They deserve peace, and they rightfully expect us to deliver it."

Amid his announcement, Hegseth urged any military leaders who oppose the changes to do the "honorable thing and resign."

"We would thank you for your service," he said. "I suspect, I know, the overwhelming majority of you feel the opposite. These words make your hearts full. You love the War Department because you love what you do ... you are hereby liberated to be the apolitical, no-nonsense, constitutional leaders that you joined the military to be."

Hegseth announced new directives aimed at overhauling discipline and culture, including returning combat arms standards to "the highest male standard only," requiring fitness tests modeled on the Marine Corps program, and mandating that all troops pass physical and weight checks twice a year.

"It all starts with physical fitness and appearance," he said. "It is tiring to look out and see fat troops — likewise unacceptable to see fat generals leading command. It is a bad look. Bad and not who we are."

He said strict grooming rules would also be restored. "No more beards, long hair, superficial individual expression," Hegseth said. "If you want a beard, you can join special forces. If not, shave. The era of unprofessional appearance is over."

To support commanders, Hegseth said he was overhauling inspector general and equal opportunity processes that he argued had been "weaponized."

"I call it 'no more walking on eggshells' policies," he said. "No more frivolous anonymous complaints and repeats, no more smearing operations, no more legal limbo or side-tracking careers."

Racism and sexual harassment will still be punished, he added. "Those kinds of infractions will be ruthlessly enforced," Hegseth said. "But telling someone to shave or get in shape or work hard is the kind of discrimination we want. We are not civilians. You are not civilians. You are set apart for a distinct purpose."

He defended the measures against charges of "toxic" leadership.

"Upholding and demanding high standards is not toxic. Enforcing high standards is not toxic. Leading to high, gender-neutral, uncompromising standards … is not toxic," he said. "Real toxic leadership is endangering subordinates with low standards and promoting people based on quotas instead of merit."

Hegseth said the administration has already stripped away what he called ideological distractions.

"This administration has done a great deal from day one to remove the social justice, politically correct, and toxic ideological garbage that had infected our department — to rip out the politics," he said. "No more identity months, DEI offices, dudes in dresses, no more climate change worship, no more division, distraction, or gender delusions. … We are done with that."

He stressed that new standards would apply equally.

"This is not about preventing women from serving," Hegseth said. "We very much value the impact of female troops — our female officers and NCOs are the best in the world. But when it comes to any job requiring physical power to perform in combat, those physical standards must be high and gender-neutral. If women can make it, excellent. If not, it is what it is. If no women qualify for some combat jobs, so be it. It could mean weak men won't qualify. This is combat — life and death."

Hegseth ordered a departmentwide review of standards and said benchmarks would help keep reforms on track.

"Ask the 1990s test: what were the military standards in 1990? If they have changed, tell me why," he said. "And the E-6 or O-3 test: does what you're doing make leadership and lethality easier or more complicated for the frontline leader? The answer should be a resounding yes."

The secretary introduced 10 directives intended to reduce bureaucracy and restore authority to commanders.

"These directives are designed to take the monkey off your back and put your leadership back in the driver's seat. We have your back. I have your back. And the commander-in-chief has your back," he said.

He also announced changes to personnel rules so leaders with minor infractions would not be permanently burdened.

"People make honest mistakes," Hegseth said. "Our mistakes should not define an entire career."

Beyond personnel, he said readiness is urgent.

"Enemies gather, threats grow. There is no time for games. We must be prepared if we're going to prevent and avoid war," Hegseth said. "This urgent moment requires more troops, more munitions, more drones, more patriots, more submarines, more B-21 bombers … more AI in everything … more space, more speed."

Hegseth credited President Donald Trump with strengthening the military in his first term and said America's allies must now do more.

"America cannot do everything," he said. "The free world requires allies with real hard power, real military leadership, and real military capabilities."