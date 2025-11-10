Noem: Nevada Removed From Sanctuary Jurisdiction List

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Monday said the Trump administration has removed Nevada from the sanctuary jurisdiction list following a commitment from the Nevada Sheriffs' & Chiefs' Association and Gov. Joe Lombardo to work with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to "protect American citizens from dangerous criminal illegal aliens."

"When others cower, real leaders step up," Noem said in a post on X.

"I applaud the Nevada Sheriffs' & Chiefs' Association and Governor @JosephMLombardo for their commitment to working with @ICEgov to protect American citizens from dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

"Because of their efforts, Nevada has been removed from the Trump Administration's sanctuary jurisdiction list. I encourage every leader across our nation to follow their example so that all Americans can live in peace and safety," she added.

In August, Lombardo authorized "a small contingent" of the Nevada National Guard to support DHS in immigration enforcement.

Under President Donald Trump, ICE has received increased funding and expanded authority to carry out the president's promise of the "largest deportation program in American history."

The number of detainees in ICE custody increased to 66,000 last week, a new high, according to CBS News.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin said 70% of immigrants arrested "have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges just in the U.S.

"And this statistic doesn't even account for those wanted for violent crimes in their country of origin or another country, INTERPOL notices, human rights abusers, gang members, terrorists," she added.

ICE has arrested roughly 278,000 immigrants since Trump's second term started in January. That number balloons to 520,000 when including arrests by Customs and Border Protection.

"As we arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens and public safety threats from the U.S., ICE has worked diligently to obtain greater necessary detention space while avoiding overcrowding," said McLaughlin.