ICE Courts NYPD Officers With Promise of 'Respect'

Federal immigration authorities are seeking to recruit New York City police officers with new social media ads portraying U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as a more appreciative employer.

“Join an agency that respects you, your family and your commitment to serving in law enforcement,” one ICE ad reads.

The ad links to a recruitment page warning that “America has been invaded by criminals and predators” and offering signing bonuses up to $50,000.

The Gothamist in New York reported that the pitch appears as the NYPD faces mounting vacancies and low morale, while the Trump administration expands deportation operations. ICE and NYPD spokespeople did not respond to requests for comment.

The agency’s incentives include up to $60,000 in student loan repayment, a 25% premium pay incentive, and no college degree requirement.

Even so, ICE salaries generally trail those of NYPD officers who benefit from overtime.

ICE deportation officer positions in New York range from $63,000 to $163,000, while thousands of NYPD employees earned more than $200,000 last year.

Jillian Snider, a former NYPD officer who teaches at John Jay College, called the $50,000 bonus “huge” and nearly unprecedented in law enforcement.

“There is a kind of media-frenzied prestige right now about ICE that ultimately will dwindle,” Snider said.

She added that some officers may be motivated less by money than by frustration with City Hall’s direction under Mayor-elect, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani.

“They don’t want to work somewhere where they think everything they do is going to be scrutinized, everything they do is going to be criticized, everything they do is going to be interpreted through a really negative lens,” she said.

Patrick Hendry, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said the recruitment effort reflects the toll of long hours and political pressure.

“Every law enforcement agency in the country knows that our members are overworked, underpaid, and subjected to endless demonization and second-guessing,” Hendry said.

He added, “We need our city leaders to work with us on fixing those issues. Otherwise, more talented cops will walk out the door.”

The NYPD is currently down about 1,300 officers and struggling to replace those leaving.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch recently described the department as “begging” people to join, while outgoing Mayor Eric Adams has pledged to add 5,000 officers by 2028 despite ongoing attrition.

The Department of Homeland Security is expanding ICE operations following a major hiring surge funded by a $75 billion allocation from the Republican-supported budget bill this summer.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said the agency received more than 175,000 applications for ICE officer positions by late October.

The first group of between 1,200 and 1,500 new agents has already been deployed as part of the “Defend the Homeland” recruitment campaign.

Noem said “thousands more” will be sent into the field in the coming weeks.

DHS officials said the added funding and personnel will allow a nationwide increase in ICE enforcement, focusing on the identification, arrest, and deportation of criminal illegal aliens.