Teachers Union Backs Vaccine Mandate

National Education Association President Becky Pringle Thursday announced support for requirements that all educators receive a COVID-19 vaccination or submit to regular testing, according to a statement Thursday.

“As we enter a new school year amidst a rapidly spreading Delta variant and lagging public vaccination rates, it is clear that the vaccination of those eligible is one of the most effective ways to keep schools safe,” Pringle said.

"We also supportregular COVID-19 testing in lieu of vaccination for those not yet vaccinated or those for whom vaccination is not medically appropriate or effective."

The National Education Association is the nation’s largest professional employee organization, representing more than 3 million teachers, administrators, retirees and students.