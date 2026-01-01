NASA Consolidating Library Services

NASA is moving forward with a consolidation of library and facility services at its Goddard Space Flight Center as part of an effort to reduce costs and address deferred maintenance.

The New York Times reported that the agency is closing its largest research library on Friday, a facility that contains tens of thousands of books, journals, and technical documents, many of which are not digitized.

NASA spokesman Jacob Richmond said the agency will review the library's holdings over the next 60 days, with some materials placed in government storage and others discarded under federal property disposal rules.

The library closure is part of a reorganization that includes shutting down 13 buildings and more than 100 science and engineering laboratories on the 1,270-acre Goddard campus by March 2026.

"This is a consolidation, not a closure," said NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens, adding that the changes stem from a long-planned reorganization that began before the Trump administration took office.

Stevens said the consolidation is expected to save $10 million annually and avoid $63.8 million in deferred maintenance costs tied to aging and unsafe facilities.

Goddard has seen its workforce shrink to about 6,600 employees and contractors, down from more than 10,000, following budget cuts, buyouts, and early retirement programs linked to the administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiatives.

The library shutdown follows the closure of seven other NASA libraries nationwide since 2022, including three this year, leaving only three remaining open at NASA facilities in Ohio, California, and at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

NASA's 2022 master plan called for consolidating and demolishing outdated buildings while constructing new ones, though some employees, unions, and Democrat lawmakers from Maryland claim the closures have accelerated under President Donald Trump.

The Goddard Engineers, Scientists, and Technicians Association said specialized testing equipment has been removed and discarded, raising concerns about long-term research capacity.

After the closure, employees will rely on digital research support, interlibrary loans, and an "Ask a Librarian" service for access to materials.

The consolidation comes as the administration has proposed cutting NASA's overall budget by nearly 25%, with the science division facing a proposed 47% reduction.

Under the budget plan, 19 active science missions would be shut down, a move that has prompted objections from NASA employees and raised questions about the agency's future research priorities.

As critics complain about budget cuts, President Donald Trump asserted in December that his administration is focused on the U.S. maintaining its lead in space exploration.

Trump issued an executive order outlining the new direction of the space program, which includes a new mission to the Moon and establishing a Moon colony. NASA will also work on the exploration of Mars, which will involve a manned mission, though no timetable has been announced.