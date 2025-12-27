Michio Kaku to Newsmax: Artemis To Bring Yearly Moon Landings

NASA's Artemis program has moved beyond speculation, with annual missions to the moon already scheduled, marking a major shift in how the United States approaches lunar exploration under President Donald Trump's renewed push to expand America's space footprint, says physicist Dr. Michio Kaku.

Kaku, a professor of theoretical physics at the City College of New York and the CUNY Graduate Center, outlined the scope of the Artemis program during an appearance on Newsmax's "Saturday Agenda," arguing that the United States is entering a sustained era of lunar travel rather than a one-time return.

His remarks came amid a year of heightened public attention to space, fueled in part by fascination and online speculation surrounding the 3I/Atlas comet.

Asked about conspiracy theories suggesting the object was artificial or alien in origin, Kaku dismissed those claims while acknowledging the limits of absolute proof.

"Well, you know, some people are saying that the comet was created by aliens from outer space.

"So this is something right out of the comic books, something right out of a motion picture film, the fact that some people believe that comets that sail through the solar system are actually being piloted by an unknown alien being from outer space.

"Now, you can't disprove it because we have to have raw data, but the data seems to indicate that it is natural. That is, natural forces of gravity and cosmic radiation from outer space are guiding this gigantic object as it barrels its way past our solar system. Not by aliens," he added.

The conversation then shifted to the Trump administration's emphasis on returning astronauts to the moon, including plans for a potential lunar outpost by the end of the decade. While some critics argue resources should instead be focused directly on Mars, Kaku said the Artemis timeline is already set in motion.

"Well, that's a matter of debate because some people are saying, 'On to Mars,' why bother to stop at the moon when we've been there? We've done that. But Mars is the next object of investigation," he said.

"But remember that Artemis is a device that is going to land on the moon once a year, every year, for the next several years. So this is already in the bag. We already have the rocket. It's been tested starting in February of next year. It will fly by around the moon, and every year after that, in 2026, 2027, 2028, we're going to go back to the moon."

Kaku said those missions represent a shift toward routine lunar operations, rather than symbolic achievements, to build long-term capability.

"But as I said, every year, NASA plans to send a probe not just to orbit around the moon next year, but to actually land on the moon, and perhaps even to set up a colony on the moon. But of course, that's still being debated at the present time," he said.

