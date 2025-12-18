NASA's Isaacman to Newsmax: Trump 'Making Nuclear Great in Space'

Jared Isaacman, the newly confirmed administrator of NASA, told Newsmax on Thursday about the agency's commitment to nuclear propulsion, deep space exploration, and science.

"The president is doing a fantastic job of making nuclear great in space again," Isaacman told "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "It's incorporated in his national space policy."

Isaacman explained the farther you get away from the sun, the less you can rely on it.

"When we go to the far side of the moon, or we send missions to Mars, we're going to need to be able to manufacture propellant for our spaceships in order to send them back home," Isaacman said.

"That's all going to rely on nuclear," Isaacman added. "Nuclear propulsion applications, it's how we take that next giant leap, and the president is already on top of it."

Isaacman said he understands criticism of the money NASA spends, but said, "we don't hit the pause button on progress."

"We still invest in building a brighter future that we want our children to grow up in, while also trying to solve for some of the real problems and hardships we have here on Earth," Isaacman said.

"When we focus on the ultimate high ground of space and try and unlock the secrets of the universe, it makes the planet better and inspires our kids to do even more."

Under President Donald Trump, NASA is committed to sending astronauts back to the moon, Isaacman said.

"America has had immense leadership in the high ground of space, from peaceful exploration towards our satellite constellations," Isaacman said.

"It's vitally important for scientific, economic, and national security reasons for the United States to get there first, establish that presence, and then we'll take the next giant leap and look towards Mars and beyond," Isaacman added.

"We just haven't been back [to the moon] in a really long time."

"But under President Trump's leadership, we're about to solve that problem," Isaacman continued. "American astronauts will return to the lunar environment on Artemis II in the very near future."

