×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: murdaugh | south carolina | murder | trial

Prosecutors Accuse Alex Murdaugh of Changing Story in S.C. Murder Trial

Prosecutors Accuse Alex Murdaugh of Changing Story in S.C. Murder Trial
Alex Murdaugh (Joshua Boucher/Pool/The State via AP)

Friday, 24 February 2023 11:50 AM EST

A state prosecutor on Friday accused disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh of changing his story about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered only after the jury heard contradicting evidence.

In his second day of cross examination, prosecutor Creighton Waters sought to portray Murdaugh as caught up in a pattern of lying and deceit, while detailing his drug use in the run-up to the murders at dog kennels on the family estate on June 7, 2021.

On Thursday during questioning from his lawyer, Murdaugh admitted to being at the kennels minutes before his wife, Maggie, 52, and 22-year-old son Paul were gunned down. Up until that point, Murdaugh had maintained he was not at the kennels.

The change in Murdaugh's account came after the jury saw cellphone video indicating his presence. Murdaugh said he lied to investigators about his whereabouts due to his distrust of the police and "paranoid thoughts" tied to his drug addiction.

"The second you’re confronted with facts you can’t deny, you immediately come up with a new lie. Isn’t that correct?" Waters asked Murdaugh, who disagreed with the prosecutor's characterization but acknowledged lying to clients and others.

"I have lied to people that have trusted me," Murdaugh said.

Murdaugh, the scion of an influential South Carolina legal family, was indicted by a grand jury in July on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon in connection with the fatal shootings. From the start, the case has been subject to intense media coverage given the political influence of the Murdaugh family in South Carolina.

While denying any involvement in his wife and son's deaths, Murdaugh has acknowledged lying to investigators and to stealing huge sums of money from his law partners and clients, partly to fund a years-long addiction to opioids. Waters accused Murdaugh of using the money to support a luxurious lifestyle.

On Friday, Murdaugh said he was taking more than 2,000 milligrams of oxycodone on some days in the months leading up to the murders, or more than 60 pills of 30 mg each. "Opiates gave me energy. Whatever I was doing it made it more interesting. It made me want to do it longer," Murdaugh said.

Prosecutors have said Murdaugh killed his wife and child to generate sympathy and distract from an array of financial crimes for which he is also facing criminal charges, an alleged motive that Murdaugh's lawyers have argued does not make sense.

On Friday, Murdaugh testified that he has sought to cooperate with the investigation, with the exception of lying about being at the kennels on the night of the shootings.

"Very cooperative except for maybe the most important fact of all: that you were at the murder scene with the victims just minutes before they died," Waters said.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A state prosecutor on Friday accused disbarred South Carolina lawyer Richard "Alex" Murdaugh of changing his story about his whereabouts on the night his wife and son were murdered only after the jury heard contradicting evidence.
murdaugh, south carolina, murder, trial
470
2023-50-24
Friday, 24 February 2023 11:50 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved