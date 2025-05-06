Poll: 43 Percent Say Money Is Inhibiting Mental Health

Forty-three percent of American adults point to personal finances as the No. 1 inhibiting factor they face when it comes to mental health. A Bankrate/YouGov poll shows the impact is down slightly compared with the past two years.

But mental health remains a top concern of survey respondents, who said that at least on occasion, money issues lead to anxiety, depression, and loss of sleep.

Those who identify as Democrats, however, say they find current events more troubling than money concerns. Republicans said money concerns top current events.

The poll also showed that respondents with a college degree are more likely to identify with events of the day being more worrisome than money issues than those who have not obtained a college degree.

Those who say money concerns have the most impact pointed to inflation as the primary issue; 69% said that was their most troubling financial concern. That's up from 65% in a similar 2024 poll.

The survey showed that more people are taking time to review their financial situations. Fifty-seven percent checked credit card balances or bank accounts, 34% tracked spending, and 32% said they had checked their credit score.

The total sample size was 2,363 U.S. adults, of whom 1,046 have money concerns that affect their mental health while 1,317 do not. The survey gathered a nonprobability-based sample.