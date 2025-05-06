WATCH TV LIVE

Bessent: US Data Does Not Show Recession, Expects Q1 GDP to Be Revised Upwards

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, speaks to reporters at the White House, April 29, 2025, in Washington. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Tuesday, 06 May 2025 10:59 AM EDT

U.S. Treasury Scott Bessent Tuesday said there was nothing in U.S. economic data which showed that the American economy was currently in a recession, despite a contraction in the first quarter gross domestic product (GDP).

Bessent told the House Appropriations Committee that economic numbers were subject to revision, and he expected an upward revision of the Q1 data after having looked at a detailed analysis. He provided no further details.

The Commerce Department reported last week that GDP decreased at a 0.3% annualized rate last quarter, the first contraction reported in three years.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


