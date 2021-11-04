AG-Elect Miyares Vows to Probe 2 Northern Virginia School Sex Assault Incidents

Virginia Attorney General-elect Jason Miyares said Thursday he intends to investigate two notorious sexual assault incidents reported in northern Virginia public schools, NBC Washington reported.

NBC Washington reported the announcement as Miyares and Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin spoke about their plans to change Virginia law to allow the attorney general step in when local officials feel the commonwealth's attorney is not doing an adequate job. Miyares specifically referenced northern Virginia, the news outlet reported.

In a tweet last week — ahead of the vote that swept Republicans Youngkin and Miyares into office — Miyares applauded the effort by five former attorneys general of Virginia to call on the state’s attorney general to investigate the Loudoun County School Board over its handling of the sexual assaults of two female students in the district’s high schools at the hands of a boy wearing a skirt.

In a letter sent to Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, five of the most recent attorneys general of Virginia, all Republicans, asked him to "immediately open an investigation" into "the sexual assault scandal that’s plaguing the Loudoun County School Board."

The former state officials also expressed concerns about recently enacted legislation they contend "told local school systems not to report sexual assaults."

The recent cases of alleged high school sexual assault became a flashpoint during campaigning ahead of the Nov. 2 election.

The first occurred in a restroom at Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn, in northern Virginia’s Loudoun County, on May 28. The father of the victim was arrested during a school board meeting the following month, as officials were discussing transgender school bathroom policies, after an altercation with another parent. On Oct. 6, a separate incident occurred at Broad Run High School, about three miles from Stone Bridge.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a 14-year-old male was arrested in connection with the May 28 assault and charged with two counts of forcible sodomy. At a trial, a judge found evidence to sustain charges that the teen had sexually assaulted the victim, according to The Washington Post.

Police also announced that the same suspect has been charged with sexual battery and abduction of a fellow student in the Oct. 6 incident.

In response to outrage from parents that the same student allegedly was allowed to commit two assaults in different schools, Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Ziegler apologized and said school officials will review disciplinary procedures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.