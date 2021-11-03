Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Virginia Had 'Historic Day' With GOP Wins

Virginia marked a "historic day" by electing its first Black female lieutenant governor and its first Hispanic attorney general, both of whom are also Republicans, Rep. Ben Cline told Newsmax Wednesday.

"It's a big day, and we look forward to turning the page and putting Democrat rule behind us," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

Winsome Sears defeated Democrat nominee Hala Ayala in the lieutenant governor's race, while Jason Miyares beat two-term Democrat Mark Herring for attorney general. The wins, Cline pointed out, show that Democrats have gone too far left and lost voters.

"Not only did they remove all kinds of pro-life restrictions that were put in place, [but there was] gun control, they tried to raise taxes, and interfered in the education of our children," said Cline. "Terry McAuliffe said they believed that parents shouldn't be in the business of educating your kids."

Glenn Youngkin, who defeated incumbent Terry McAuliffe in the gubernatorial race, however, "is going to make sure that parents come first and have a role in educating their kids," said Cline.

"He's already talked about school choice as a big plank in his platform and with a Republican House of Delegates, he's going to be able to go a long way towards making that happen."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday the losses on Tuesday won't affect the Houes Democrats' agenda, and Cline said that's because the lawmakers are "delivering for the far-left of their caucus."

He also compared the results to the 2009 election, when Republican Bob McDonnell won the governor's race in reaction to then-President Barack Obama's election.

"The same thing is happening now," said Cline. "We had Joe Biden elected, and now we have Glenn Youngkin elected governor. Next year, we're going to retake the House of Representatives and give Nancy Pelosi her retirement papers."

