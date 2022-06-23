Trump: McConnell's 'Push' for 'Gun Control' Is 'Final Straw'

As the Supreme Court overturned New York's restriction on conceal carry permits, former President Donald Trump weighed in on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's "push" for gun control, calling it the last straw Thursday.

"Mitch McConnell's push for Republican senators to vote for gun control will be the final straw," Trump posted on Truth Social after the Supreme Court decision was delivered, protecting New Yorkers' Second Amendment right to bear arms.

Trump noted McConnell has been giving "away" things in negotiations with Democrats and getting "nothing in return" that supports the Republican ideals.

"Just like he gave away the debt ceiling and got nothing in return, or handed the Dems a great sound bite and victory with the infrastructure bill, which is actually all about the Green New Deal, he is now forcing approval of the first step in taking away your guns!" Trump's statement continued.

Trump urges conservatives to block passage of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, noting those who vote for it will have a hard time winning reelection by Republican voters who stand by the Second Amendment right that "shall not be infringed," as stated in the Constitution.

"Republican senators should not vote for this career-ending bill!" Trump's statement concluded.

The Supreme Court decision delivered Thursday, strikes down a New York law requiring concealed carry permit holders to show "proper cause" for their specific need to carry the weapon.

But conservative Justice Clarence Thomas wrote for the majority that the Constitution protects "an individual’s right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside the home."

A group of GOP senators, led Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, had worked on a framework for a Senate gun safety bill to respond to a recent mass shootings, including one in a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

Another conservative, Justice Samuel Alito, poignantly noted restricting concealed carry in New York did not stop the Buffalo mass shooter earlier this spring.

"How does the dissent account for the fact that one of the mass shootings near the top of its list took place in Buffalo?" Alito wrote. "The New York law at issue in this case obviously did not stop that perpetrator."

Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., who is the leading GOP gubernatorial primary candidate for Tuesday's final vote, wrote an amicus brief in the case against New York, calling out Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul, his prospective opponent this November.

"Today, the United States Supreme Court ruled in defense of the Constitutional rights of law-abiding New Yorkers who have been under attack for far too long," Zeldin wrote in a statement Thursday. "I was proud to sign on to the amicus brief in support of the New York State Rifle and Pistol Association's case and in defense of these law abiding New Yorkers.

"While Kathy Hochul, the former A-rated NRA Member of Congress, becomes more a walking identity crisis each passing day, she better not make her next move on this yet another assault on law-abiding New Yorkers.

"If Hochul does, it will make it even more likely that I get elected to her position in November, because New Yorkers need and deserve a governor who unapologetically defends freedoms, liberty and the Constitution."