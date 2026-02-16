Minn. Crime Bureau: FBI Denied Access to Pretti Files

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Monday that the FBI has refused to turn over evidence in the January shooting death of Alex Pretti, blocking state investigators from reviewing materials tied to the case.

In a statement, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said the FBI officially notified the agency Friday that it would not provide access "to any information or evidence" collected in the Jan. 24 shooting by two ICE agents.

"While this lack of cooperation is concerning and unprecedented, the BCA is committed to thorough, independent and transparent investigations of these incidents, even if hampered by a lack of access to key information and evidence," Evans' statement read.

The FBI signaled early on that it would take the lead in investigating Pretti's death, ultimately taking charge of the federal probe rather than leaving it to local or state authorities.

"Our agency has committed to the FBI and Department of Justice that should its stance change we remain willing to share information that we have obtained with that agency and would welcome a joint investigation. We will continue to pursue all legal avenues to gain access to relevant information and evidence," the BCA statement said.

Newsmax has reached out to the FBI for comment.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Evans said at a news conference last month that federal officers blocked his agency from the scene even after it obtained a signed judicial warrant.

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that a "big investigation" was underway in the death of Pretti, an ICU nurse who was protesting an ICE immigration operation.

"I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it, and I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," the president said.

The BCA statement also renewed its request for access to evidence in both the death of protester Renee Good on Jan. 7 and the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, but said the FBI has not said whether it will share evidence with state investigators in those cases.

Sosa-Celis was shot in the leg by an ICE officer on Jan. 14 after a traffic stop.

Two federal agents have been placed on leave and are under investigation for allegedly lying about the shooting.