Sen. Johnson on Good, Pretti Deaths: Dems 'Got Their Martyrs'

Democrats "got their martyrs" when immigration authorities shot and killed U.S. citizens Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis last month, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday.

Johnson said, "Democrats are trying to neuter ICE's ability to enforce our immigration laws" and the deaths of Pretti and Good were a result of Democratic Party rhetoric.

"So what ended up happening is they — the people who organized this, the elected officials who are encouraging this — they encouraged Alex Pretti to put himself into harm's way," Johnson said.

"So they knew that those people were in danger, and they got their martyrs, didn't they? They got their martyrs."

Johnson added, "It's a tragedy. I think it's sick."

"I think it's sick the elected officials would encourage their supporters, their trained activists, to put themselves into harm's way to impede and obstruct legal law enforcement actions.

"That is exactly what's happening."

"You have to face that reality. It's a sick reality," he said.

Following the deaths, Democrats called for reforms to immigration operations — including requiring judicial warrants for searches and seizures, banning immigration authorities from wearing face masks, requiring the use of body-worn cameras, and demanding proper training on de-escalation tactics.

Johnson said that ICE officers "haven't been training to deal with trained activists."

The controversy caused officials in Washington to approve a two-week stopgap measure to fund the Department of Homeland Security until Feb. 13, a solution that was meant to give each side more time to come up with a longer-term plan, The Hill reported.

Democrats supported the temporary funding extension to allow the Cabinet to review immigration enforcement protocols.

However, a continuing impasse between the parties could threaten funding not only for ICE and Border Patrol but also for nonimmigration agencies housed within DHS, including the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Transportation Security Administration.

Amid mounting pressure from lawmakers, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said last week that all federal immigration officers in Minneapolis will start wearing body cameras, adding that "as funding is available, the body camera program will be expanded nationwide."

"We will rapidly acquire and deploy body cameras to DHS law enforcement across the country," she said.