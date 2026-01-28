Gov. Walz Rips Trump WH Inquiry Into Pretti Shooting

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday slammed the Trump administration for being the ones investigating the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents Saturday in Minneapolis.

"Wrong on so many levels," Walz, a Democrat, said in an interview with NBC News. "It's the last thing we want."

President Donald Trump vowed Tuesday that a "big investigation" was underway into the killing of Pretti, a protester and ICU nurse.

"I want to see the investigation. I'm going to be watching over it, and I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself," the president said as he left the White House.

He was also asked about Pretti's family and said: "I love everybody. I love all of our people.

"I love his family. And it's a very sad situation."

The Minnesota governor has previously said the state should lead the investigation, but Drew Evans, superintendent of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, said in a news conference that federal officers blocked his agency from the scene even after it obtained a signed judicial warrant.

Walz said that despite positive conversations he has had with Trump and border czar Tom Homan, federal agents have not begun leaving the state.

Trump previously spoke with Walz on Monday and laid out three specific actions the governor must take to end the chaos and prevent further bloodshed.

First, Trump wants Minnesota officials to turn over all criminal illegal aliens held in state prisons and local jails — as well as those with active warrants or known criminal records — to federal authorities for immediate deportation.

Second, state and local law enforcement must agree to transfer all illegal aliens arrested by local police into federal custody.

Third, local police departments must actively assist federal agents in apprehending and detaining illegal aliens wanted for crimes, particularly violent offenses.

Walz and Homan "will continue working toward those goals, which the president also agreed to yesterday," the governor's office said.

The Minnesota governor has also called for an impartial investigation into the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent.