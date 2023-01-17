×
El Paso Warns Drivers of 'Unexpected Pedestrians' Amid Border Surge

By    |   Tuesday, 17 January 2023 07:18 PM EST

One month after El Paso, Texas, declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing border crisis, signs are popping up telling drivers to "watch for unexpected pedestrians," according to reports.

The signs are meant to mitigate an increase in crashes occurring along the border, many of which have since been tied to human trafficking incidents. Just this Tuesday morning, a car carrying nine illegal migrants ran off-road in south-central El Paso.

Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Eliot Torres said the crash occurred around 6:55 a.m. MT on Raynolds Street next to the city's University Medical Center, the El Paso Times reported.

Another episode recalled by KFOX-TV 14 involved the death of a 12-year-old Mexican girl this weekend. She was reportedly hit and killed by a car while attempting to cross the Border Highway with a group of people.

"The incidents that are occurring right with migrants possibly crossing Loop 375 or I-1, that's always been a problem due to the fact that transnational crime organizations do not care about the lives of the migrants," Customs and Border Protection spokesman Carlos Rivera said.

"It goes back on us patrolling, us being out there, and us doing our job in order to prevent these tragedies," he continued, qualifying "ultimately, the responsibility of the tragedies that are happening falls on the criminal organizations" which smuggle migrants.

In response to the death, Rivera confirmed the CBP would work hard to patrol the area. An additional 10 signs across El Paso's Executive Center, San Marcial, Fonseca, Midway, Padres, and Zaragoza streets will also be planted.

US
