Tags: michigan | ohio state | football | brawl

Michigan-Ohio State Football Game Ends in Brawl

Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:48 PM EST

Michigan’s upset of Ohio State in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday ended in a brawl after players from the Wolverines planted a Michigan flag at midfield.

Ohio State police on social media said officers "from multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in breaking up an on-field altercation."

"During the scuffle, multiple officers representing Ohio and Michigan deployed pepper spray. OSUPD is the lead agency for games & will continue to investigate," it added.

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day told reporters he didn't know all the details of it, "but I know these guys are looking to put a flag on our field and our guys weren't going to let that happen."

Wolverines running back Kalel Mulling told Fox, "You hate to see stuff like that after the game. It’s just bad for the sport, bad for college football.

"But at the end of the day, they got to learn how to lose, man. You can't be fighting and stuff just because you lost the game. We had 60 minutes, we had four quarters to do all that fighting."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

Saturday, 30 November 2024 06:48 PM
