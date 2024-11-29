Joe Theismann to Newsmax: Trump Dance Now Part of Football

Former NFL Most Valuable Player Joe Theismann told Newsmax that the “Trump Dance” being replicated by pro and college football players has evolved into an indelible part of the game.

The dance, created by President-elect Donald Trump to the tune of “YMCA” at his campaign rallies, is now being popularized further by players after big plays in games, whether they be sacks, touchdowns, or big hits.

“The creativity of the players today is amazing,” Theismann said in an interview with “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that aired Friday. “It's like they're almost focused more on what dance they're going to do when they do something special, as opposed to being able to do the things special to allow them to do the dance. And certainly we've had a lot to dance about in the world of football.”

Theismann, a two-time Pro Bowl quarterback and 1983 NFL MVP, said “the dance is part now of football.”

Theismann, 75, who quarterbacked the Washington Redskins to the 1982 Super Bowl title, waxed philosophical about the dance and its role outside of football.

“But it's really interesting how guys adapt and just how much social media and how much there is influence of every element of life in the world of football. Really, it's a microcosm of society and of life,” he said. “So when you really think of the world of football, think of all the things that are happening in our lives. They happen in the world of football as well.”

