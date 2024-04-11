FBI Chief Wray: Mexico Must Do More in War on Fentanyl, Gangs

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday raised alarm about the "uneven" support Mexico has given U.S. law enforcement in efforts to prevent cartels and deadly drugs from entering the country.

In testimony before a House Appropriations subcommittee, the veteran law enforcement official appealed for more cooperation on an array of issues, according to a report in The New York Post.

It quoted him as saying America is in dire need of "much, much more" help from south of the border.

"I would say it's very uneven," Wray reportedly said in his testimony. "We've had some instances where we've had a key arrest and extradition … we're starting to work with vetted teams down there," Wray said. "But we need much, much more than we're getting from the Mexican government."

He urged Mexico to take more steps to curb cartels, disrupt and shut drug labs, and interrupt the flow of chemicals used to make the lethal drug fentanyl.

Along similar lines, The Post said, he called for China to step up its own efforts to block the flow of precursor chemicals used in fentanyl manufacturing.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid packing a punch many times that of heroin, is a big issue in the coming presidential election, given how the nation has seen a tragic spike in overdose deaths from it, and from other drugs that have been laced with it.

A record 76,000 Americans died after ingesting synthetic opioids in 2022, the most recent year for which statistics are available, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has been rising steadily at least since 2018, The Post said.