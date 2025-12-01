Melania: 'Illuminate the Bravery' of Military Spouses

First lady Melania Trump delivered remarks at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland during a Red Cross Christmas care-package event, urging Americans to recognize not only the sacrifices of U.S. service members but also the quiet strength of the families who support them.

Speaking to volunteers, military families, and Red Cross staff, she praised the often unseen resilience of military spouses — the partners who hold households together while loved ones serve around the world.

"Today we are surrounded by people whose strength is often quiet but always powerful," Trump said at the event, which was carried live by Newsmax.

"We speak regularly of the bravery of our service members, as we should. But we must also illuminate the bravery of those who walk beside them — the spouses who carry the weight of family life on top of their own dreams."

Trump highlighted the daily responsibilities spouses shoulder, from raising children to managing household finances, while also absorbing the emotional burden of deployments and relocations.

She underscored that their commitment is essential to the stability of America's military communities.

"Through every transition, every deployment, every homecoming, you continue to show grace, determination, and unbreakable spirit," the first lady told the audience. "You keep lives steady for your children. You manage homes, careers, finances, and schedules — all while giving comfort to your family."

The event, part of the annual Red Cross Holiday for Heroes initiative, brought together volunteers packing Christmas care packages for U.S. troops stationed overseas.

