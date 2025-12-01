Melania Trump Unveils White House Christmas Theme

First lady Melania Trump has unveiled her 2025 White House Christmas theme, "Home Is Where the Heart Is," a presentation that blends personal reflection, national pride, and a warm celebration of the American spirit.

The décor, now on display throughout the historic residence, highlights the joys and challenges of motherhood, the rhythms of American family life, and the enduring significance of home during the holiday season.

"The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings," Trump said. "This Christmas, let's celebrate the love we hold within ourselves, and share it with the world around us.

"After all, wherever we are, we can create a home filled with grace, radiance, and endless possibilities."

Central to this year's presentation is the "Fostering the Future Red Room," designed in collaboration with renowned designer Hervé Pierre. Illuminated with striking blue butterflies — symbols of transformation and renewal — the room honors the foster care community, a cause Trump has championed since 2021.

Pierre also created a limited-edition tour booklet to give visitors an artistic keepsake reflecting the 2025 holiday theme.

Time-honored traditions remain at the heart of the décor. Seventy-five of Trump's signature wreaths, each with a classic red bow, adorn the White House windows. Inside, more than 50 Christmas trees, 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, and 10,000 butterflies fill the corridors to evoke the season's warmth and optimism.

The Blue Room features the official White House Christmas Tree — an 18-foot concolor fir from Sidney, Michigan. This year's tree pays tribute to Gold Star families with golden stars and ornaments representing the bird and flower of every U.S. state and territory, honoring the resilience and sacrifice of America's fallen service members and their loved ones.

Throughout the East Room, patriotic displays in red, white, and blue nod to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the nation. In the Green Room, visitors will find two presidential portraits composed of more than 6,000 puzzle pieces each, inviting families to reflect, imagine, and engage together.

One of the season's most anticipated highlights — the annual gingerbread display — returns to the State Dining Room. The 2025 gingerbread house, featuring over 120 pounds of gingerbread, artistically showcases the South Portico and offers a window into the Yellow Oval Room. Nearby, the Grand Foyer features a section of the historic White House Crèche, currently undergoing meticulous restoration.

As visitors tour the festively transformed rooms, this year's decorations reinforce a central message: America's strength rests in its people, its traditions, and the enduring belief that home is where the heart is.