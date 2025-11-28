Melania Trump Teases 'Melania' Film, New Production Company

First Lady Melania Trump revealed Friday on X that she has launched a new production company named Muse Films — and that her upcoming feature film, titled "Melania," is slated for worldwide theatrical release on Jan. 30, 2026.

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios and directed by Brett Ratner, the film promises to offer viewers a behind-the-scenes portrait of Trump's life, particularly focused on the 20-day period leading up to her husband's 2025 presidential inauguration.

"Melania" is positioned as an intimate, first-person look at her role during a pivotal transition — combining personal history, public duty, and private life — with the feature film set to be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video after its run in theaters.

"Step inside Melania Trump's world as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and reenters public life with her family," Amazon MGM wrote on X last month. "With exclusive footage capturing critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments, MELANIA showcases Mrs. Trump's return to one of the world's most powerful roles."

The project is part of a broader media effort; alongside the film, Amazon has greenlit a three-part docuseries that will expand on Trump's experiences, following her movements and activities across New York City, Washington, D.C., and Palm Beach.

With the Friday morning post on X, Trump formally branded the project under her production banner, signaling a push to reintroduce herself to the public not just as a first lady but as a media producer with a global release.

In addition to being the focus of the film, Trump also served as an executive producer on the project, giving her direct oversight and creative control over how her story is told.

Ratner is known for mainstream hits such as the "Rush Hour" series and "X-Men: The Last Stand." "Melania" marks his first major film since 2017.

His involvement raises eyebrows: he faced multiple sexual-misconduct allegations during the rise of the #MeToo movement, a controversy that led to major studios distancing themselves from him.