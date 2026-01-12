Mattel Unveils First Autistic Barbie

Mattel Inc. on Monday rolled out its first Barbie designed to represent autism, the latest addition to the company's Barbie Fashionistas lineup aimed at showcasing a wider range of abilities, appearances, and medical conditions.

The collection already features dolls representing Down syndrome, blindness, vitiligo, and other differences as Mattel continues pushing for more inclusive play options.

The toy giant said the new doll was more than 18 months in the making and was developed in collaboration with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit that promotes the rights and accurate media representation of autistic people.

Mattel said the goal was to create a Barbie that reflects some of the ways autistic individuals may experience and navigate the world.

ASAN community engagement manager Noor Pervez, who worked with Mattel throughout the process, said the challenge was capturing a condition that looks different from person to person.

"Autism doesn't look any one way," Pervez told NBC News, adding that the team focused on representing common experiences without suggesting there is a single type of autism.

Among the design choices: The doll's eyes are positioned slightly to the side, reflecting that some autistic people avoid sustained direct eye contact.

The doll also includes articulated elbows and wrists to acknowledge stimming, including hand movements some autistic individuals use for sensory regulation or to express excitement.

Clothing was another point of discussion, with Pervez noting that some autistic people prefer baggy clothing to avoid irritating seams, while others choose tighter-fitting outfits for body awareness.

Mattel ultimately selected an A-line dress with short sleeves and a flowing skirt to reduce fabric-to-skin contact. The doll also comes with flat shoes, which the company said were chosen for stability and comfort.

Accessories included with the doll are a pink fidget spinner clip, noise-canceling headphones, and a pink tablet inspired by communication devices used by some autistic people who are nonverbal or have difficulty speaking.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the estimated prevalence of autism among 8-year-olds in the U.S. last year was 1 in 31.

The prevalence was more than three times higher among boys than among girls. Black, Hispanic, Asian and Pacific Islander children in the U.S. were more likely than white children to receive an autism diagnosis, an estimate from the CDC's Autism and Developmental Disabilities Monitoring Network found.

The Fashionistas line has expanded rapidly in recent years.

Mattel introduced its first Barbie with Down syndrome in 2023 and released a Barbie representing Type 1 diabetes last summer.

The line also includes dolls with prosthetic legs, hearing aids and a variety of body types, skin tones and hair textures.

"Barbie has always strived to reflect the world kids see and the possibilities they imagine," Mattel global head of dolls Jamie Cygielman said in a statement. "We're proud to introduce our first autistic Barbie as part of that ongoing work."

Mattel said the doll will be sold through the company's online shop and at Target stores starting Monday, with a suggested retail price of $11.87.

Walmart is expected to begin carrying the doll in March.