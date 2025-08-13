WATCH TV LIVE

Venus Williams to Get New Barbie as Part of Inspiring Women Collection

Wednesday, 13 August 2025 07:38 AM EDT

Venus Williams has a new Barbie, this one part of the dollmaker's Inspiring Women collection.

Williams' doll, to be released Friday, will celebrate the tennis great and pay equity champion with a doll wearing the uniform she wore while winning Wimbledon in 2007.

Williams' win for the fifth of her seven grand slam titles was the first time a woman received equal prize money as the men at a top-level tournament.

The doll, suggested to retail for $38, will feature Williams in all white with a green gem necklace, wristband, racket and tennis ball.

Williams also had a Barbie doll released in May 2024 that highlighted nine trailblazing female athletes as part of Barbie's 65th anniversary celebration.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


TheWire
