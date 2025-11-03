Mark Levin Slams Tucker Carlson: 'If You're a Jew Hater, You're a Christian Hater'

At the Republican Jewish Coalition's Annual Leadership Summit in Las Vegas over the weekend, conservative commentator Mark Levin delivered an explosive defense of Israel, Christianity, and American values — declaring, "If you're a Jew hater, you're a Christian hater."

Levin, the nationally syndicated radio host and author, used his fiery speech to confront what he called the "poison" of antisemitism spreading on both the left and parts of the right.

He named names — from Tucker Carlson to Nick Fuentes and others — accusing some in the conservative movement of betraying the principles of liberty and faith.

"For six months, I've been fighting these bastards," Levin said. "And I've been looking over my shoulder for help — and found nothing. Nothing."

He blasted right-wing figures who flirt with pro-Hitler rhetoric or isolationism, saying they "wrap their psychotic, unhinged Nazi-clan jihadism around American patriotism."

Levin warned: "You don't get to claim you're 'America first' while you line up with the Marxists, the Islamists, and Hamas. That's not America first. That's sick."

Levin called out what he described as cowardice within the conservative media world, saying, "We're surrounded by cowards who have microphones, cameras, websites, and columns."

Without directly naming all of them, he made clear his targets included Carlson and others who have questioned U.S. support for Israel or platformed voices sympathetic to antisemitic views.

The radio firebrand said it's time to "cancel" those who cross the moral line.

"We canceled David Duke. We canceled the Klan. We canceled Joseph Goebbels. And we'll damn well cancel Hitler admirers, Stalin admirers, and Jew haters," Levin thundered to applause.

Levin linked antisemitism to anti-Christian bigotry, arguing that hatred of Jews ultimately targets the foundation of Western civilization itself.

"If you reject Judaism, you reject Christianity," he said. "If you reject both, then you reject the American founding based on Judeo-Christian values."

Turning to the Middle East, Levin praised Israel for protecting Christian and Muslim holy sites alike, contrasting it with persecution across the Arab world.

"Who protects the Church of the Holy Sepulchre? The Israelis," he said. "Who protects the Al-Aqsa Mosque? The Israelis. Who protects the Jewish and Christian sites in Israel? The Israelis."

He noted that Israel's democracy allows Arabs to serve in the Knesset and the IDF, while Jewish and Christian minorities have been driven out of surrounding countries.

"Don't tell me Israel is apartheid," Levin snapped. "There are more Arabs in the Knesset than Jews in the U.S. House of Representatives."

Levin hailed the alliance between President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "extraordinary," comparing it to Reagan and Thatcher or Roosevelt and Churchill.

"Trump and Netanyahu — stand up!" he said as the audience erupted in cheers. "These two men have accomplished extraordinary things for freedom and security."

Closing his speech, Levin said the attacks on Jews and Christians are really attacks on America itself.

"To the people attacking America by attacking Jews and Christians — you're not going to get what you want," he vowed.

"We're not going anywhere. Not now. Not ever."

He ended on an optimistic note:

"Ironically, you little bastards have done more to unite us — Jews, Christians, believers in freedom — than anything else. Because Americans love liberty, the Bible, and the golden rule.

"We're hooked at the hip — Jew and Christian — and nothing will come between us."