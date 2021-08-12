×
Mike Lindell Says He Was Attacked

mike lindell walks out of courthouse
MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell, speaks to reporters outside federal court in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

By    |   Thursday, 12 August 2021 12:29 PM

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, told attendees at his Sioux Falls, South Dakota, cyber symposium on the 2020 elections Thursday that he was attacked in his hotel the previous evening.

Logan Ratick, national correspondent for Newsmax, tweeted Thursday: "Mike Lindell says he was 'attacked' at his hotel in Sioux Falls last night. 'I’m okay but it hurts,' he said."

"I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there," Lindell added, according to a report by the Sioux Falls Argus Leader. Sioux Falls Police said Lindell had not reported the incident, but that an officer would visit Lindell later, the local news outet said.

Lindell was visibly distressed, according to The Independent, as he explained that he had been targeted near the elevators of his hotel and that the home of another symposium participant had been raided and all its electronic devices taken.

“We are never quitting, till we get to the truth,” Lindell said, adding, “We got the truth, just to get it out there.”

He said the unnamed symposium participant's home was “raided at 10.30 at night”.

“He had four children at home and he didn’t do anything,” Mr Lindell added.

“We have people that intel [has] found are bad, bad, bad people, as I found out yesterday by the elevator,” Lindell said.

“This is where our country’s gone,” he added. “You take away the free speech. So they go after me. And they’re going, ‘Well, we try and crush his company and take everything from him.’ And then they go after [me] physically.”

Lindell kicked off the three-day event Tuesday, allowing only invited members of the media, politicians, and cyber experts to attend in person.

He promised the "proof" that will show that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump, a sentiment that has been echoed by the former president himself.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, an ardent supporter of former President Donald Trump, told attendees at his Sioux Falls, South Dakota, cyber symposium on the 2020 elections Thursday that he was attacked in his hotel the previous evening.
