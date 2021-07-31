Diamond and Silk Slam Fox News For Mike Lindell TV Ban

Outspoken sisters and Newsmax show hosts Diamond and Silk Friday night slammed Fox News for refusing to run advertising for My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell's upcoming cyber symposium on election fraud, calling the decision a denial of Lindell's freedom of speech.

"First of all, why are they denying Mike Lindell his freedom of speech, and what is Fox News trying to hide, Lynette "Diamond" Hardaway commented during their interview on Newsmax's Chris Salcedo show Friday. "We looked at the ad. I thought the ad was presentable. It was not political or over-political so what is the problem?"

Lindell, an outspoken critic of the 2020 election results, has claimed fraud and massive irregularities came into play, and after Fox News refused to run his paid TV ad spot promoting the symposium, he has pulled all of his MyPillow ads from the network.

Fox News has acknowledged it declined to air Lindell's spot. Last year, MyPillow spent almost $50 million for advertising on Fox News and another $19 million this year, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell's ad is said to make no specific allegation of vote fraud, but heavily promotes FrankSpeech, his new social media platform.

Newsmax is airing the Lindell ad. His "Cyber Symposium" will be held Aug. 10-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event is not open to the public but will be live-streamed.

"If he pulled his ads, I think this is going to put a little dent, probably a big dent right on Fox News," said "Diamond."

Meanwhile, Rochelle "Silk" Richardson said it is time to stop "supporting people or individuals or networks" if they "do not support you."

The duo came to Newsmax for their show "Diamond and Silk Crystal Clear" last August after leaving Fox Nation.

The sisters exploded onto the political scene in 2015, when they shed their Democrat roots to go Republican and began a livestream video blog in support of now-former President Donald Trump.

Diamond and Silk have testified before Congress about censorship, have participated in a social media summit at the White House, and are also CEOs of their own social media platform, ChatDit.

"Crystal Clear" airs on Saturday nights at 8:30 p.m. and can also be watched online.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349,V FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, izio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here