Fox News Bans Mike Lindell Ad, MyPillow Drops Network

Mike Lindell is so furious at Fox News for refusing to run a paid TV ad promoting his upcoming symposium on election fraud that he has pulled MyPillow ads from the network.

The CEO and founder of the ubiquitous pillow company has been an outspoken critic of the 2020 election results, claiming fraud and massive irregularities.

Lindell claims the election was stolen, though all 50 states and the Electoral College have certified the results as legal and final.

Lindell told Salon that he planned to pull his Fox ads "immediately."

"Shame on you, Fox News," he said. "Shame on them!"

Fox News, in a statement to The Hill, acknowledged that it declined to air Lindell’s TV ad, and that Lindell has "paused" his MyPillow ads.

Last year MyPillow paid close to $50 million for Fox News ads, and reportedly spent another $19 million this year, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.

Lindell is said to be outraged that the network refused to air his ad, which makes no specific allegation of vote fraud and significantly promotes FrankSpeech, the businessman’s new social media platform.

Newsmax is planning to the air the Lindell ad on its network.

Lindell’s "Cyber Symposium" will be held Aug. 10-12 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The event is not open to the public but will be live streamed.

Newsmax, in a statement, noted, "We do not endorse any political or issue ad that appears on our network. We do believe, however, that all Americans have a First Amendment right to free speech."