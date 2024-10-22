WATCH TV LIVE

Springsteen Holds Battleground Concerts for Harris

The Boss is going all out for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Bruce Springsteen will perform a series of concerts for the Democrat presidential nominee, beginning with shows Thursday in Atlanta and Monday in Philadelphia, the Harris campaign  said.

Springsteen, 75, who has been a champion of liberal causes throughout his career, will be joined by former President Barack Obama at both shows, while Harris will appear at the Atlanta show.

The concert series, "When We Vote, We Win," is part of the Harris campaign's "get out of the vote" effort during the early voting period in seven battleground states, USA Today reported. Additional concerts will be announced.

Springsteen, a critic of former President Donald Trump, has said Trump "doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American" and is a "threat to our democracy"

Springsteen endorsed Harris last month in a video from a diner in his native New Jersey.

"Perhaps not since the Civil War has this great country felt as politically, spiritually, and emotionally divided as it does at this moment," Springsteen said. "It doesn't have to be this way. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are committed to a vision of this country that respects and includes everyone, regardless of class, religion, race, your political point of view or sexual identity, and they want to grow the economy in a way that benefits all, not just a few like me. On top, that's the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years."

Springsteen previously campaigned for John Kerry, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Joe Biden, performing at Biden's inauguration in 2021.

Tuesday, 22 October 2024 02:03 PM
