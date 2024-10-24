WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: cnn | town hall | kamala harris | pennsylvania | evasive | election | media

CNN Pundit: Harris Relies on 'Word Salad City'

By    |   Thursday, 24 October 2024 08:49 AM EDT

CNN analysts and pundits, usually very friendly toward Kamala Harris, expressed concerns over the vice president's network town hall performance on Wednesday.

Harris appeared for the town hall before battleground Pennsylvania voters two weeks before Election Day, when she'll oppose former President Donald Trump in the race for the White House.

Veteran Democrat strategist David Axelrod said Harris evades answering certain questions.

"The things that would concern me is when she doesn't want to answer a question, her habit is to kind of go to Word Salad City," Axelrod said. "And she did that on a couple of answers."

Pundit Van Jones agreed with Axelrod.

"The word salad stuff gets on my nerves," Jones said. "I think some of the evasions are not necessary."

CNN anchor Dana Bash said Harris may not have been persuasive enough for some voters.

"What I'm hearing from people who I've been talking to … if her goal was to close the deal, they're not sure she did that," Bash said after the town hall outside Philadelphia.

Pennsylvania is one of seven swing states expected to decide the outcome of the presidential election.

Axelrod said that the Democrat presidential nominee avoided answering a question about Israel and "missed an opportunity" when asked about immigration.

"She would acknowledge no concerns about any of the administration's policies. And that's a mistake," said Axelrod, a key figure during President Barack Obama's campaigns in 2008 and 2012. "Sometimes you have to concede things, and she didn't concede much."

CNN host Abby Phillip added: "She just didn't want to go there."

Several times, town hall moderator Anderson Cooper forcefully pushed Harris on policy matters. Each time, the vice president failed to give a straight answer.

CNN's Daniel Dale offered a brief fact check of Harris' performance.

"She also made at least one false claim, one I'd call an exaggeration," Dale said. "Plus a couple of others that I think left out key context."

A video then played showing Harris saying that, as a candidate in 2020, she pledged she would not ban fracking.

"It is not true that Harris pledged in 2020 that she would not ban fracking as president," Dale said. "Her campaign has explained that she was referring to her comments in a VP debate with Mike Pence. But here's the thing about that debate, nowhere in it did Harris say she had changed her own previous 2019 support for a fracking ban.

"What she did say in that debate twice was that Joe Biden, the head of the Democratic ticket of the time, would not ban fracking himself."

Charlie McCarthy

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
CNN analysts and pundits, usually very friendly toward Kamala Harris, expressed concerns over the vice president's network town hall performance on Wednesday.
cnn, town hall, kamala harris, pennsylvania, evasive, election, media, immigration, fracking
431
2024-49-24
Thursday, 24 October 2024 08:49 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved