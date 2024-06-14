Trump Goes to Detroit Saturday for Rally

Former President Donald Trump will visit Detroit, Michigan, this weekend to speak with voters and Newsmax will be there covering events live.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee in November’s election, is scheduled to hold a Saturday roundtable discussion with Black pastors and residents at 180 Church at 4 p.m. ET.

When to Watch:

3 p.m. Black Pastors Roundtable 5 p.m. Turning Point Rally Live On: Newsmax+ and Newsmax2

Soon after, at about 6 p.m. ET, Trump will then speak at a rally dubbed the People Convention held by Turning Point Action.

Newsmax and the Newsmax2 streaming service will cover both events live beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

"President Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America, will visit Detroit to listen to members of the community," the former president's campaign said in a news release.

"Trump will discuss how Joe Biden has failed the great people of Detroit and the State of Michigan," the release stated.

Michigan generally is considered one of several top battleground states that will decide the outcome of this year’s presidential election.

RealClearVoting on Thursday showed Trump clinging to a slight lead over the president — 47% to 46.7% in the state, which Biden won by 2.78 percentage points in 2020.

The Economist’s 2024 election forecast model released Wednesday showed that Biden’s chances of winning reelection fall to 5-in-100 if he fails to capture the Great Lakes State.

Recent polls have shown Black voters are among those unhappy with Biden, and about 78% of Detroit's population is Black, according to U.S. Census data.

Trump received 12,654 votes across the city in 2020 — 5,000 more than he got in the 2016 general election.

Late last month, The Associated Press reported that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were stepping up their reelection pitch to Black voters, a key part of their 2020 winning coalition that has shown signs of fraying.Trump recently held events in blue cities such as New York and Philadelphia to court Black and young voters disenchanted with Biden.

