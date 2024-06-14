Sen. Scott Rips McConnell, Says Trump Needs New Leadership

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who is vying for the role of Senate GOP leader, on Friday was critical of Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and said Donald Trump will need new leadership, The Hill reported.

McConnell, the longest-serving Senate leader in history who maintained his power in the face of dramatic convulsions in the Republican Party for almost two decades, will step down from that position in November.

"We have Republicans in the Senate that are caving to Democrats for all sorts of horrible bills. Now remember this so-called infrastructure bill? ... That required Republican votes. Guess who gave it to 'em? Mitch McConnell," Scott told a crowd at The People's Convention in Detroit, organized by the conservative activist group Turning Point Action.

"Donald Trump had four years. He's gonna have another four years. What's going to slow him down? Washington insiders. ... He's gonna need a House and a Senate that supports his agenda," Scott continued.

"If we don't get new leadership, we'll get the same old stuff: more spending, more debt, higher interest rates."

Scott two weeks ago announced he was joining the leadership race, telling reporters, "This is not a time to make small adjustments. I believe we need a dramatic sea change to save our country, and that's why I'm running to be Republican leader."