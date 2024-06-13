GOP Calls Out 51 Intel Officials Over Hunter Biden Laptop

In the days since Hunter Biden's laptop was entered into evidence in his Delaware gun trial, Republican lawmakers have called out the 51 intelligence officials who originally cast doubt on its authenticity before the 2020 election.

"I think there needs to be an investigation into every single one of them," Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., told the Daily Mail during congressional baseball practice. "We know that the intel community never operates in absolutes, and the fact that we had 51 come forward and try to put forward a narrative that this was disinformation, misinformation, when everyone knew full well that it wasn't — that it was very real — that speaks volumes about the politicization and the weaponization of the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the IC [intelligence community]."

Cammack also said their security clearances need to be revoked.

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., echoed his fellow Floridian, saying the 51 intel officers who originally deemed the laptop "Russian disinformation" should face consequences.

"100%, absolutely there should be repercussions for that," Steube told the Mail.

"That's what the American people are frustrated and tired about, is they see all of these people doing all these horrible things, using the deep state to go after Trump and Russia-gate and Russia collusion," he said. "It was all a lie.

"And none of these people have been held accountable," he continued. "So, if any of them are still working in government, they should all lose their jobs and then be sued if there's some type of cause that you can go after them for.

"The thing about it is, is a lot of these people do what they do because they know that nothing's going to happen to them."

The infamous "laptop from hell" was originally abandoned by first son Hunter Biden at a Delaware computer repair shop before being retrieved and authenticated by the FBI.

Shortly after news of the laptop broke, 51 former intelligence officials signed an open letter saying it had "all the earmarks of a Russian information operation."

The laptop was back in the spotlight during the first son's recent federal gun trial, where an FBI agent confirmed the bureau had verified the contents of the device.

Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., told Newsmax on Saturday that the 51 intel officials should "not only lose their security clearance, they should be tried for knowingly lying in an attempt to interfere with the election and take down the president of the United States."

Tenney, who serves on the House Ways and Means Committee, noted the damaging effect the lie about the laptop had on the United States.

"They did polling showing that if people had known about the contents of the laptop they wouldn't have voted for Joe Biden," she said. "And this election [of 2020] was decided by about 44,000 votes in three swing states, and that's all it took to destroy our country.

"So, this is a really serious situation and a complete travesty to our system of justice."