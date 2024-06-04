Lara Trump To Newsmax: Hunter Biden's Laptop Once Disinformation, Now 'Truthful'

Republican National Committee Co-Chair Lara Trump underscored the significance of Hunter Biden's laptop on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," emphasizing its newfound credibility in the face of past skepticism.

Trump's comments on Newsmax on Tuesday come amid the trial of President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. The trial continued today with opening statements and the first witness testimony.

"My favorite part, actually, of this entire thing is the laptop. So far. Wow!" she said.

Trump discussed the laptop's contentious history, initially dismissed as "fake or Russian disinformation." However, recent developments have seen its contents utilized as evidence in court.

"Remember the laptop that we were all told by everybody, including former intelligence agents, the media, and Joe Biden himself, was fake, was Russian disinformation? That laptop, it turns out, is so truthful and, full of facts and so legitimate. They are literally using it in [Hunter Biden's] court case."

FBI agent Erika Jensen testified as the first witness, affirming the authenticity of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents. The device, which has long been a subject of speculation, Jensen testified that it contains evidence related to Hunter Biden's drug and gun purchase, NBC reported.

The sole surviving son of the president is confronting three charges associated with the possession of a firearm while under the influence of narcotics. He has entered a plea of not guilty. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika presides over the ongoing proceedings.

Trump criticized the focus on legal proceedings involving Hunter Biden, suggesting they distract from pressing national issues. "The sad part is that everybody, while they're distracted with first Donald Trump and his court stuff in downtown Manhattan, and now, of course, Hunter Biden's court procedures, we're not looking at the problems in the country right now.

"This is what we're all supposed to think. We can all sleep well at night," Lara Trump remarked, referring to the ongoing legal proceedings against Hunter Biden in light of the recent conviction of former President Donald Trump on 34 felony counts by a New York jury, alluding to the perception of prosecution fairness and justice involving both sides of the aisle.

She urged Americans to remain vigilant and prioritize national concerns over legal distractions. "They're trying to distract the American public from what they actually ought to be focusing on, which is the future of America, and making sure you get out and vote in this election," Trump asserted.

"They [Democrats] are very happy to have us distracted. And all of us just say, 'Oh, well, I guess everything's on the up and up now with the DOJ.' We should all just stop talking about it,'" she added.

