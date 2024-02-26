Sen. Ron Johnson to Newsmax: 51 Intel Officials 'Corrupt'

The 51 "corrupt" intelligence officials who put their name to the October 2020 letter discrediting Hunter Biden's laptop as Russian disinformation interfered with the election "to a far greater extent" than Russia itself, Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., told Newsmax on Monday.

Johnson joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" to react to some of those 51 officials saying they now feel vindicated after the arrest of former FBI informant Alexander Smirnov, who was arrested last week on charges of fabricating a multimillionaire bribery scheme against President Joe Biden and first son Hunter Biden.

"Obviously, they knew that the FBI had the laptop. They knew it was authentic," Johnson told Schmitt. "Those intelligence officials that signed that letter were corrupt. They were in the tank for the Biden administration."

The Biden Department of Justice alleges that Smirnov concocted the story that Ukrainian energy company Burisma paid President Biden and Hunter Biden $5 million each in bribes around 2015 for the purpose of firing a prosecutor who was investigating Burisma.

"And by the way, Smirnoff is innocent until proven guilty. I mean, is this a corrupt investigation? Corrupt prosecution? I have no idea," Johnson said. "But again, the evidence against the Bidens is so overwhelming and the fact that the Hunter Biden laptop was authentic, and the FBI knew that when they took possession in December of 2019 and either told no one or those 51 intelligence officials completely ignored what they were being told. That was corruption.

"Those folks interfered in the election to a far greater extent than anything Russia or China has ever contemplated," he said.

