WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ken paxton | ag | houston | texas | uplift harris | judge | dismissed

Judge Rejects Texas AG's Attempt to Halt Basic Income Plan

By    |   Thursday, 18 April 2024 09:43 PM EDT

A Texas state court judge has dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to block Houston's basic income initiative, The Hill reported.

This marks a pivotal decision in an ongoing legal battle over the constitutionality of providing financial assistance to low-income residents.

Judge Ursula Hall asked, "There is sufficient evidence to show that guaranteed income programs are successful, so why wouldn't we believe it?"

Her Thursday ruling paved the way for Harris County to proceed with the Uplift Harris initiative, which aims to allocate $500 per week to 1,900 low-income individuals, a move heralded by proponents as a means to alleviate poverty.

The legal skirmish between Paxton and Harris County underscores broader debates surrounding local governance, fiscal responsibility, and the scope of governmental assistance. The court's decision validates Houston's endeavor and sets a precedent for similar endeavors across Texas.

Hall's ruling rebuffs Paxton's argument that the initiative violates the Texas Constitution, specifically its provision regarding the equitable distribution of public funds. The attorney general contended that the selective nature of the program, which targets specific low-income recipients, contravenes constitutional principles of universal entitlement.

The Uplift Harris program, funded through allocations from the American Rescue Plan, mirrors experiments with guaranteed income in other Texan cities like Austin, El Paso, and San Antonio. Proponents cite research indicating positive outcomes, including enhanced housing and food security and sustained employment among beneficiaries.

Harris County officials, including County Attorney Christian Menefee and Judge Lina Hidalgo, have vigorously defended the program, framing it as both a moral imperative and a pragmatic solution to socioeconomic disparities. They have criticized Paxton's legal challenges as unwarranted intrusions into local affairs, echoing sentiments of overreach previously leveled against the attorney general's office.

Paxton vowed to appeal, and by 6 p.m. CT had filed a notice requesting an accelerated appeal, Houston Landing reported.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
A Texas state court judge has dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to block Houston's basic income initiative, The Hill reported.
ken paxton, ag, houston, texas, uplift harris, judge, dismissed, low-income
304
2024-43-18
Thursday, 18 April 2024 09:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved