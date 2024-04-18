Judge Rejects Texas AG's Attempt to Halt Basic Income Plan

A Texas state court judge has dismissed Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's efforts to block Houston's basic income initiative, The Hill reported.

This marks a pivotal decision in an ongoing legal battle over the constitutionality of providing financial assistance to low-income residents.

Judge Ursula Hall asked, "There is sufficient evidence to show that guaranteed income programs are successful, so why wouldn't we believe it?"

Her Thursday ruling paved the way for Harris County to proceed with the Uplift Harris initiative, which aims to allocate $500 per week to 1,900 low-income individuals, a move heralded by proponents as a means to alleviate poverty.

The legal skirmish between Paxton and Harris County underscores broader debates surrounding local governance, fiscal responsibility, and the scope of governmental assistance. The court's decision validates Houston's endeavor and sets a precedent for similar endeavors across Texas.

Hall's ruling rebuffs Paxton's argument that the initiative violates the Texas Constitution, specifically its provision regarding the equitable distribution of public funds. The attorney general contended that the selective nature of the program, which targets specific low-income recipients, contravenes constitutional principles of universal entitlement.

The Uplift Harris program, funded through allocations from the American Rescue Plan, mirrors experiments with guaranteed income in other Texan cities like Austin, El Paso, and San Antonio. Proponents cite research indicating positive outcomes, including enhanced housing and food security and sustained employment among beneficiaries.

Harris County officials, including County Attorney Christian Menefee and Judge Lina Hidalgo, have vigorously defended the program, framing it as both a moral imperative and a pragmatic solution to socioeconomic disparities. They have criticized Paxton's legal challenges as unwarranted intrusions into local affairs, echoing sentiments of overreach previously leveled against the attorney general's office.

Paxton vowed to appeal, and by 6 p.m. CT had filed a notice requesting an accelerated appeal, Houston Landing reported.